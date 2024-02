A giant explosion in the middle of the highway was not as tragic as it could have been, thanks to the quick response from the people tasked with saving us.

At 3:15 p.m. on Friday, a Challenger 600 twin-engine aircraft with five people on board fell from the sky and crashed onto Interstate 75 in Collier County. Credit: WINK News

While three people survived the crash, two died, pilot Edward Murphy and co-pilot Ian Hofman.

Now, we’re learning about the brave first responders who went in to save and protect lives.

When the plane came down, Greater Naples Fire Rescue firefighters sprung into action.

Their efforts, along with others, prevented that scene from getting much worse.

It was something they say they had never experienced before, but it’s a situation they’ve trained their entire lives.

With their sirens and flight lights, Greater Naples firefighter William Wilkie describes getting the call.

“We really didn’t know what we’re gonna get into. We got into the engine, and then we were reviewing the CAD notes, realizing this is the real thing. It was an airplane crash,” said Wilkie.

Driving along I-75, they could see the smoke and then the fire after the plane crashed into the sound barrier and the southbound lanes on Friday. Credit: Sherri Rapisarda

Firefighter Alexa Yero knew what she had to do.

“Put the wet stuff on the red stuff, so I pulled the front bumper line and just went straight to the tail end where the flames were. North Collier already had a line pulled to the front end of the plane, so I got behind the tail and just started calling for water and just start putting it out,” said Yero.

Working together as the first crews on the scene the Greater Naples and North Collier Fire Rescue Districts put out the fire.

“How much adrenaline I was feeling, I didn’t even pay attention to how hot it was, especially being right behind the flame. But Wilkie, my driver, he said that when he got out of the engine to pump water for me that he could feel the heat from his distance,” said Yero, “but me being right behind it, I think I was a little zoned into what I was doing that I didn’t really even pay attention to how hot it was until after.”

Just a couple of days later, Wilkie and Alexa said it was a moment they’ll never forget.

“It was something that I’ve never seen before, it kind of felt like it was like a movie scene, or maybe even a warzone. Just because how big the fireball and the column was,” Said Wilkie. WINK Viewer sends picture of plane crash scene. CREDIT: MIKE HUDSON

“It’s once in a lifetime,” said Yero, “so for me, I felt a sense of accomplishment that, you know, what we trained for, you know, with this job was put to the test, and we were able to do our part.”

Both Wilkie and Yero said they were relieved to hear three people made it out of the plane alive.

However, they mourn the loss of both pilots who put their training to the test in a situation they never thought they’d ever find themselves in Collier County.

The investigation into what caused the plane to crash remains ongoing.