There are plans to renovate and expand Punta Gorda Airport’s Baily Terminal and add a Rental Car Center and in-line baggage handling system, airport officials said.

“In the next few months, passengers can look forward to a new Dunkin’ Express kiosk opening in baggage claim at the Bailey Terminal, and by the end of 2025 we plan to open a new Rental Car Center at the north end of the Bailey Terminal,” Charlotte County Airport Authority CEO James Parish said.

“We are also designing renovations and an expansion of the Bailey Terminal, which will include more space for passengers, extra gates, concessions and amenities,” he said, “but those upgrades will take a few years to complete.”

