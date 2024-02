It’s Bourbon Street on the beach as Mudbugs Cajun Kitchen kicked off its annual Fat Tuesday festivities on the island.

“We have a party all day long,” Ron Rich said, the general manager at Mudbugs. “Then we have music from 3 to 9 p.m. or longer if we have to. We just enjoy it and have a lot of fun.”

It drew people locally and from all over the country.

“We’re from Michigan, so we came all the way down here for Mardi Gras,” said John Faris.

“We came on a bike ride to Mudbugs, the capital of Mardi Gras by the beach,” Karen Long said, who is visiting from Kansas City, MO.

Mudbugs serves over 1,000 oysters a day, and even more on Mardi Gras. With their specialty: grilled oysters.

And it’s exactly what brought the crowd in on Tuesday.

“We’ve been to a lot of places and the way they prepare the food is impeccable,” Faris said. “Really, really well. You totally got the bug.”

To drink, eat good food and celebrate the life back on Sanibel Island.

“It’s enjoyable to see everything coming back. It’s enjoyable to see the local people support all the restaurants out here and help everybody,” Rich said. “Just come out and support the island, we do appreciate it.”