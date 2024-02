(Credit: Getty Images)

A new tool to help users stay on top of important information is coming to Collier County in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

According to the Collier County Supervisor of Elections, a new tool called TextMyGov is launching to help voters get election-related alerts to their cell phones.

If you opt-in, you will get election information sent directly to your cell phones, like voter registration deadlines, vote-by-mail deadlines, early voting dates and times and more Election Day information.

By using keywords, TextMyGov gives users an easy way to get answers to frequently asked questions. To do this, all you have to do is send a text message to (239) 920-7799.

On Tuesday, the first alert will be sent by TextMyGov. This alert will remind voters about the approaching Feb. 20, deadline for voter registration and political party updates.

To opt-in to the texting service, send a text message with the text COLLIERVOTERS to 91896. Message and data rates may apply depending on the user’s mobile plan.