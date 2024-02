Collier County Commissioners. (Credit: WINK News)

Collier County District 4 Commissioner Daniel Kowal invites Collier County residents to attend the Conversations with Commissioner Kowal event.

According to a Collier County news release, the event is on Feb. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Naples Regional Library at 650 Central Avenue in Naples.

“Please join me in this open forum gathering to learn more about what is currently happening in Collier County and to share your concerns with a member of Collier County government. This event provides a great opportunity for residents interested in current topics and issues relevant to their local government,” said Commissioner Kowal.

The discussion may include items for action at a future Board of County Commissioners meeting.

There will be limited seating, so the County asks those attending to RSVP by emailing or calling Sarina Francis, Executive Coordinator for Commissioner Kowal, at 239-252-8604.