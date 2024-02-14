Ron and Casey DeSantis speaks on cancer research, innovation and detection

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking to Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. (AP photo/Matt Rourke)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee regarding the impact of cancer and research.

Joining the governor will be First Lady Casey DeSantis, Department of Health Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida.

The press conference began at 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the Florida Governor’s Mansion on 700 N. Adams Street.

During the press conference DeSantis stated that over $190 million into cancer research with $20 million to establish the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund

The Governors proposed budget includes additional funding for cancer research $232 million including $60 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, as well as $127.5 million for the first lady cancer research program.

DeSantis then shifted attention to First Lady Casey DeSantis, who continued the conversation and recounted her experience battling cancer.

Casey DeSantis then spoke about the inception of the innovation fund while breaking it down into several talking points.

The first was to hire a data analysis to record the number of cancer cases reported.

The second was about open communication with the Florida hospital system.

Funding is the third talking point, of which she defended the allocation of taxpayer funds to make the innovation fund more robust.

The last point was mentioning how the fund can continue innovating research.

Several cancer research doctors were present during the press conference to express how beneficial the additional funding will be in combatting cancer.