The voter registration and party affiliation change date for the 2024 presidential preference primary is rapidly approaching.

The final date to change your affiliation and to register for voting is on Feb 20.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidate in a primary election.

To register for voting or to update your party affiliation, refer to the website.

You can visit their main office at 3750 Enterprise Avenue in Naples from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.