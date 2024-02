Credit: WINK viewer submission

An alligator has been removed from a Naples neighborhood.

These pictures and videos were provided by a WINK News viewer named Richie.

Richie told WINK News that this gator had been a part of the Fiddlers Creek community in Naples for around 18 years.

The alligator is estimated to be around 40 years old and measures 10 feet and 8 inches long.

Unfortunately, people started feeding the alligator, and he started losing his fear of humans and needed to be removed.

According to the WINK News viewer, the gator has been relocated to a breeding facility.