Fire in Charlotte County. CREDIT: WINK News

Authorities are working to contain a fire in Charlotte County that is nearly 10 acres in size.

According to the Florida Forest Service, authorities have contained the nine-acre brush fire at 95%.

The fire broke out at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park near Grove City.

Myakka River crews are at the scene.

This is an active scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.