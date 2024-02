People who live on Fort Myers Beach have had challenges receiving their mail after Hurricane Ian.

The Fort Myers Beach Post Office was shut down, and everyone had to drive to the Southwest Florida International Airport to receive their mail.

Fort Myers Beach Vice Mayor Jim Atterholt and others worked to create a temporary solution for the postal service.

“I reached out to Senator Rick Scott, and he called the Postmaster General on three different occasions to get the temporary trailers that are there now,” Atterholt said.

But as of Thursday, Feb. 29, everyone living on Fort Myers Beach must have an approved mailbox installed at their home or condo to receive their mail.

“For them now to cancel the ability to go pick up your mail there, it’s just another kick in the teeth,” said Atterholt.

An approved mailbox should be six to eight inches away from the curb and include the house or box number.

These requirements could be a challenge for those who are still waiting for their homes to be repaired.

“My old condo that we had to move from, cause we live here full time, they don’t even have post office boxes yet,” Atterholt said.

Those with homes under construction can either request a P.O. Box or submit a change of address form.

“To have a P.O. Box, people say it’s insignificant,” Atterholt said. “It’s a significant amount of money for people at a time when they’re just trying to get their life back together.”

The United States Postal Service is working on a new post office for Fort Myers Beach, but the office does not currently have a reopening date.