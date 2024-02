NCH announced that it is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2024, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor.

This achievement puts NCH in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance and, along with being named one of America’s Top 50 Hospitals for Surgical Care, reflects our commitment to exceptional patient care.

“Healthgrades commends NCH for their leadership and continued dedication to high-quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals, NCH is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in their community.”

Other specialty awards received by NCH include being named one of Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for:

Cardiac Care™ for 9 Years in a Row (2016-2024)

Stroke Care™ for 6 Years in a Row (2019-2024)

Pulmonary Care™ for 5 Years in a Row (2020-2024)

Gastrointestinal Care™ for 5 Years in a Row (2020-2024)

Gastrointestinal Surgery™ for 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024)

Spine Surgery™ for 2 Years in a Row (2023-2024)

Coronary Intervention™ in 2024

NCH touted advanced healthcare and new technologies as key to their patient experience.