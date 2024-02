North Fort Myers Conservation Credit: Lee County

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to pursue acquisition activities on 12 parcels totaling 249.2 acres for the Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition Program.

The vote on Tuesday authorizes county staff to negotiate terms for purchase. Any negotiated terms will come back before the Board for consideration.

The parcels recommended by the Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee (CLASAC) are located in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed, Charlotte Harbor Buffer Preserve, Charlotte Harbor Preserve State Park, the Caloosahatchee River and Northeast Lee County.

There are currently 31,437 acres within the Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition Program.