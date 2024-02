The City of Fort Myers was not always streets and shops but a battlefield of two resolute factions.

Both the Confederate and Union stood strong against their conflicting ideologies.

If you took a time machine 158 years into the past, Second Street near the library in downtown Fort Myers would hardly be recognizable.

In 1865, the bustling downtown area wasn’t just shops and streets; it was a Union-occupied fort during the final weeks of the Civil War.

Imagine four blockhouses, earthen berms and the southernmost land battle of the era at your fingertips.

The historic site was once home to cattle farms. The fort became pivotal in the Civil War.

Charles Barnes, chairman of the Lee County Black History Society, explains the Union strategy against the Confederate army.

“What they didn’t have was cattle. As we know, the Confederate soldiers were always starved,” said Barnes. “Always needed farms. Always needed money. So the battle of Fort Myers was really to prevent them from getting food,” said Barnes.

On Feb. 23, 1865, the Confederate soldiers attacked Fort Myers. Just 250 Union soldiers defended the fort without hesitation.

In short, the report says, “500 enemy soldiers with two cannons asked the Union troops to surrender.”

The Union said no, saying they would “Defend to the last,” which led to a skirmish.

Despite being outnumbered with little ammo, Union troops held their ground.

In the aftermath of a 12-hour barrage, the Confederates bailed, sealing a Union victory.