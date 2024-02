Are Southwest Florida drivers patient or push? Some people might be reliving some bad experiences and as a result, think pushy.

A popular post in the Cape Coral residents’ Facebook group got people talking about horn usage at green lights. Answering the age-old question, what is the acceptable time before honking at a green light?

We’ve all got places to be and people to see, but some of us have more time, or are more patient than others.

So when you’re at an intersection, and the light turns green, how long will it be until you honk?

“Probably like five to eight seconds,” said Ron from Fort Myers.

“Then I honk. Yeah, you gotta go,” said Ron. “I got places to be.”

“Two seconds. And then go. I’m from New York,” said Joseph Anthony.

But Steve Martin shows that not everyone will honk.

“I wouldn’t honk my horn,” said Martin. “In most of the cases, it’s just rude.”

So it depends on your driving style and a couple of other factors.

“15 seconds max,” said Martin. “That’s a gift.”

Time of the day and the area you’re driving through. The Lee County Traffic Count database says the 2022 annual average daily traffic at the busy intersection of Veterans Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard sees more than 55,000 cars.

WINK News spoke to a driving instructor for Classic Traffic School, Peterson Registre, about staying safe while driving.

“When you’re driving out there, you really have to be careful,” said Registre.

Registre teaches drivers how to drive professionally.

“We need about 2.5 to three seconds before we let them go. Because at the end of the day, when you add an intersection another driver can be taking the light. So you have to make sure you know safety first. So when the light changes, you know, give the driver three seconds. I think that will be best, said Registre.

So regardless of whether you’re going for a joyride or rushing to work, it’s important to keep calm and drive safe.