‘Fall Fanatics’: Cooler temperatures in SWFL, but for how long?

Credit: WINK Weather Authority

Many Southwest Floridians appreciated the lower humidity and cooler temperatures when stepping outside this morning.

This first taste of fall led to temperatures reaching the upper 60s across some parts of Southwest Florida. The last time Fort Myers felt temperatures in the 60s was on May 27th.

On Sunday, a weak cold front worked its way through with drier air filtering in, stalling just to the south of us.

Like most early-season Florida cold fronts, this one won’t stick around for long, so enjoy it while you can!

By Tuesday, temperatures are back to near average, topping out around 89 degrees.

If you are a fan of the fall-like weather, another stronger cold front is expected to make its way through by the weekend.