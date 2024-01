The unsettled weather patterns have left Southwest Florida with more gloomy days than sunshine, having locals yearn for a return to what most would expect from the Sunshine State.

On the “bright” side, the rest of the country has been currently dealing with below-freezing temperatures, which is still a win for Floridians. Temperatures as of 11am on 1/15/2024

When an El Niño is prominent, we can expect a rainier-than-average winter. This is exactly what we have been experiencing here in Southwest Florida.

Our rainfall totals in December alone reached 4.18 inches in Fort Myers. To put this in perspective, the average rainfall total Fort Myers typically sees in December is 1.9 inches.

However, the rain is welcomed as certain areas along the coastline are still under a drought. Week by week, The Weather Authority team has been seeing improvements in Southwest Florida drought numbers. Updated drought index as of 1/11/2024

As for when we can expect the sunshine to return, it looks promising that we could get some vitamin D on Wednesday as drier, cooler air pushes into play. Just in time for the weekend, the sun is expected to be out both Saturday and Sunday. It will be on the chillier side, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s for highs. High temperatures over the next 7 days

For now, we can expect more rainfall in our area on Tuesday, following a heavy downpour on Monday.