Following Fort Myers City Council’s discussion in January about the potential purchase of the Hodges University property for the site of a new City Hall, City Manager Marty Lawing said Feb. 20 he was informed the property was under contract with another buyer.

The city will not move forward with any further assessments until it knows whether the purchase of the property by the undisclosed buyer is completed. In the case the sale falls through, council member Liston Bochette suggested the city manager provide a list of subjective and objective pros and cons to Council.

At this point, Lawing said there isn’t another property the city would be interested in, but one option would be to stay at the Second Street location and build back into the parking lot by renovating the existing building and adding square footage in the lot.

