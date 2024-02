Crews at the scene of a watermain break in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

A water main break has shut down roads on Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers, affecting around 14,000 people, including Treeline Elementary School.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the area affected until further notice.

Here are the affected areas for your benefit:

The Forum

Promenade East and West

The Colonnades

Cypress Legends

Colonial Country Club

Treeline Elementary

Pelican Preserve Botanica Lakes

Bridgetown

Marina Bay

Arborwood

Somerset At The Plantation and Legacy Gateway

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to the scene at around 10 a.m. Wednesday for the break in a 24-inch line, the city’s most significant line.

The Lee County School District advised families that Treeline Elementary School is under a boil water notice.

That means the water fountains are taped off, hand sanitizer is placed in all restrooms, and cafeteria cooks must boil water before cooking until given the all-clear.

The district will deliver bottled water on Wednesday and hand washing stations on Thursday.

The water is back on, and crews are on-site to find what caused the break and repair it.

All northbound lanes on Treeline Avenue from 10900 Treeline to Colonial Boulevard are closed until further notice.

