Q: Any word on when Alamo Drafthouse in Mercato will be opening? —Tim Chermak, North Naples

Q: What’s going on with Waxin’s opening in Mercato? They were originally supposed to open last fall, then December. —Steve Z., Naples

A: Both Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Waxin’s restaurant have experienced permitting issues and construction delays but both new businesses are targeted to open this spring at Mercato, the mixed-use destination near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 North and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples.

