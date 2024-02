Credit: WINK

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a media availability event in Pensacola.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner, Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze, and Department of Military Affairs Adjutant General John D. Haas.

The media availability is set to begin at 10 a.m., on Friday at the FDLE Pensacola Operations Center located at 5045 Commerce Park Circle.

