Three developers with longtime Southwest Florida roots plan to make public access part of their projects as they work to rebuild Fort Myers Beach.

This was one of the many takeaways from a four-hour Urban Land Institute seminar featuring 14 guest speakers Feb. 22 at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School building.

About 150 people attended the Southwest Florida Real Estate Forum.

The seminar began with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers and former Local Planning Agency Chair Anita Cereceda discussing the future of their town and the trauma of having endured Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022.

“It’s been 512 days since Hurricane Ian,” Cereceda said. “Not that I keep count, but I do.”

