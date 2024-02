Small thin manatee rescued from Crystal River. CREDIT: FWC

Officials successfully transported a small manatee to get treatment at a Florida zoo.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the small and thin manatee was suffering from a declining body condition near Crystal River. Earlier this month, our staff rescued a young, thin manatee in declining body condition near Crystal River. The manatee was successfully rescued and taken to @ZooTampa for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/XDOM5NZOa3 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) February 27, 2024

Authorities rescued the manatee earlier in February.

The young sea cow is getting rehab treatment at Tampa Zoo.