Manatees get rescued and transported to SeaWorld for rehab. CREDIT: FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced they rescued three small manatees in early February.

According to FWC social media posts, they rescued a manatee from Fort Myers Beach, another from a canal near St. Petersburg and a third from Green Cove Springs. Last week, our staff responded to a report of a small, beached manatee near Fort Myers Beach. The manatee was successfully captured and taken to @SeaWorld for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/FfQuSLYVMo — MyFWC (@MyFWC) February 13, 2024

Authorities were alerted to a beached manatee near Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.

After capturing the marine mammal, it was transported To SeaWorld for rehab.

Authorities rescued the small sea cow at Green Cove Springs because it was thin. Last week, our biologists responded to a small thin manatee in Green Cove Springs. The manatee was successfully captured and taken to @SeaWorld for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/TU81VehEC5 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) February 13, 2024

FWC brought the marine mammal to SeaWorld for rehab.

Also, the manatee rescued from the canal near St. Petersburg was small and thin, it was also suffering from cold stress. Last week, @CMAquarium and our staff responded to a small, thin, and cold stressed manatee entrapped in a canal near St. Pete. The animal was successfully captured and taken to @SeaWorld for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/fk15CclWOn — MyFWC (@MyFWC) February 13, 2024

FWC also brought this rescued sea cow to SeaWorld for rehab.

You can always report distressed manatees to FWC by calling 1-888-404-3922.

Click here for more information on sea cows from the FWC.