A manatee calf caused a stir on Fort Myers Beach Thursday Morning.

Lee County sheriff deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission worked together to load the manatee into an FWC vehicle.

LCSO Sherriff Carmine Marcino shared a video of the manatee Thursday afternoon on the Social media platform, X.

The uninjured manatee was located by an employee near the Pink Shell Beach Resort.



