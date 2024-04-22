Lighthouse Beach Park parking lot closed for Sanibel renourishment project

The Sanibel renourishment project will continue on Monday, as crews are set to close the parking lot to Lighthouse Beach.

The City of Sanibel released a statement on Saturday announcing the identified areas near the Sanibel Lighthouse that will receive additional sand in response to erosion from weather events.

The city had purchased nearly 400,000 tons of sand to renourish Lighthouse Beach, costing roughly $14 million as a preventative measure of potential weather risks.

The parking lot will be closed so crews can transport sand to buffer the areas afflicted by previous storms.

The project is expected to be completed by May 1.