FWC, SeaWorld and Casey DeSantis help release a manatee. CREDIT: FWC

A manatee named Toast was released back into the Florida waters after a final medical evaluation from wildlife officials.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Toast was released at Three Sisters Spring with help from First Lady Casey DeSantis, FWC officers and SeaWorld.

Toast was suffering from a natural buoyancy problem when he was rescued in January from Kings Bay, an area near the Three Sisters Springs. Injured manatee released. CREDIT: FWC

Authorities performed a final medical assessment before the marine mammal was released into the water.

“It was a joy to be a part of this release and to see a rehabilitated manatee be returned to his home, happy and healthy,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am proud of the work that FWC and their partners, like SeaWorld, do to help these animals when they are in need. The Governor is committed to providing the resources necessary for these gentle sea giants to thrive in Florida’s waterways, and I am happy to see that Florida’s investments are paying off for the manatee population.”

“We were delighted to have First Lady Casey DeSantis join us in releasing a rehabilitated manatee back into the wild,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “Governor DeSantis’ bold leadership in funding manatee protection, habitat restoration, and rehabilitation ensures their sustainability for years to come.”

Thank you @MyFWC and @SeaWorld for all you do to rescue and rehabilitate Florida’s beautiful manatees. pic.twitter.com/Zjp3xQ6ncq — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) April 25, 2024

Some of the primary threats that sea cows face are watercraft strikes, cold stress, red tide, entanglement, entrapment and habitat loss.

A potentially positive sign for the future of the federally endangered species is that Florida these creatures’ mortality rates were the lowest since 2017.

Also, a record 932 sea cows seeking warm waters in January were recorded at the Blue Spring State Park.