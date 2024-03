FWC and SeaWorld releasing mother and calf manatee. CREDIT: FWC

More than 30 wildlife officials worked together to help a once severely injured mother manatee and her calf return to their habitat.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, dozens of officials from SeaWorld and FWC helped Reckless and Churro, a mother and calf manatee duo, get returned to their natural habitat. FWC releasing manatees. CREDIT: FWC

FWC announced on Monday the mother and calf were released back in January.

It was a job requiring help from dozens of people, and even if some weren’t lending a hand, other officials remained at the scene as witnesses.

You could see them either holding a camera to capture the moment or simply smiling at the sight of a successful manatee release right in front of them.

FWC took a picture showing how scarred Reckless’ body has become after enduring so many severe vessel strikes. Reckless’ severe injuries from a vessel. CREDIT: FWC

The duo got rescued in May 2022, after someone tipped off authorities to Reckless’ severe vessel strike injuries.

Reckless and Churro went to SeaWorld to get treatment. FWC said the pair went through a successful rehab before returning the manatees to their habitat. It Takes a Village!

In January, our biologists and officers assisted with the release of two manatees back into their natural habitat.



The two manatees – Reckless and Churro – are a mom-calf pair that were rescued back in May of 2022 when we received a tip from the public… pic.twitter.com/PYypAjWN7Z — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 4, 2024

Authorities will continue monitoring the manatees during the winter.

If you see a manatee that needs help or is sick, injured or dead call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.