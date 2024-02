Squirrel. Credit: The Save the Manatee Club

Five manatees were released into the Blue Spring State Park following a successful multi-year rehabilitation journey.

The Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership and several other organizations spent the last several years rescuing, monitoring and rehabilitating injured manatees.

During a press conference held by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orange City on Tuesday regarding the conservation of the Floridian ecosystem, he announced the release of the rehabilitated manatees.

The five manatees, Clank, MaryKate, Squirrel, Lizzie and TinkTink were rescued from 2020 through 2021 and received their treatments from SeaWorld Orlando, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Brevard Zoo, Georgia Aquarium, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute. Clank. Credit: The Save the Manatee Club Lizzie. Credit: The Save the Manatee Club

Along with the assistance of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the underweight and injured calves were able to make a full recovery.

The FWC, along with the assistance of volunteers committed themselves to a day-long operation on Wednesday and safely returned the majestic sea cows to Florida waters.

According to the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership press release, every animal returned to the waters will be fitted with a GPS tracking device that will allow researchers to monitor their movements and ensure their acclimation to their natural habitat for the next year.

According to the FWC, the docile aquatic herbivores spend roughly eight hours per day grazing on seagrasses and other aquatic plants.

A manatee can consume 4% to 9% of its body weight in aquatic vegetation daily. MaryKate. Credit: The Save the Manatee Club TinkTink. Credit: The Save the Manatee Club

During the press conference, resources had been allocated to provide vegetation for the manatees, as its habitat lacked adequate food for daily consumption.

Some fun facts provided by the FWC about the sea cows include being able to move each side of its lip pads independently. This flexibility allows the manatee to “grab” aquatic plants and draw them into its mouth.

Manatees do not have eyelids or eyelashes and are able to hear well despite lacking earlobes.