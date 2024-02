FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to public education and increases in teacher pay, in Miami, on May 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Orange City regarding Florida manatee safety and budgeting.

The press conference was held at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Blue Springs State Park.

The conference also addressed environmental restoration projects.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young and Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton joined DeSantis.

According to DeSantis, around 900 manatees have gathered at the state park, which has become a safe haven for the manatee population due to its favorable conditions for the animals.

The emphasis on manatee safety comes after previous recorded events of manatees being caught in dangerous conditions caused by a lack of accessible food.

The State of Florida has since created a feeding program with FWC to distribute 600,000 pounds of leafy greens for the manatees.

SeaWorld has helped by rehabilitating seven manatees that will be released to the Blue Springs State Park on Wednesday.

Around $325 million has been invested in Florida spring restoration, which will should help create a more bountiful environment for manatees to feed. Also, around $2 billion has been allocated to improve water quality throughout the state, according to DeSantis.

Resources will be distributed to restore the Indian River, a common spot for manatee congregation.

DeSantis remarked that seagrass has been regrowing, which has had a positive impact for improving the damaged ecosystem.

Young spoke at the conference, praising the improved protection of the manatee population and the concise efforts to solve the 2005 manatee mortality issue.

Hamiliton spoke after Young regarding how integral conserving water resources is in keeping the state of Florida operational.

Florida House Bill 1379, which provides key provisions to the Indian River restoration program, was mentioned at the conference.

Around $100 million was distributed specifically to manatee safety, according to Hamilton.

DeSantis finished the press conference by summarizing the importance of ecological restoration and the safety and preservation of the manatee population.