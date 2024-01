Manatees. Credit: WINK News

Following the surge in manatee deaths in 2021 and 2022 there may be some optimism for the future of the species after authorities released the latest mortality statistics.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, preliminary data shows 556 manatees died in 2023, and while that number may seem large, it is a significant drop from the two previous years.

During the years of surging deaths, around 800 manatees died in 2022 and 1,100 in 2021.

Not only were the figures from 2023 the lowest since 2017, but they’re also fewer than the five-year average of sea cow deaths: 793. (CREDIT: Save the Manatee Club)

“Approximately 20% of the total statewide mortality in 2023 was attributed to a significant red tide bloom in Southwest Florida earlier in the year,” said FWC. “Population models identify both watercraft collisions and red tide blooms as one of the most significant threats to manatees long-term.”

The report notes watercraft crashes were another top cause of death for sea cows.

One way to support the future of the species is by attending ManateeFest 2024.

ManateeFest is a FREE event on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. in West Palm Beach.