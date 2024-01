Manatees. Credit: WINK News

Aiding manatees and other native species, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission overcame setbacks from Hurricane Ian and finished the downstream restoration work for Warm Mineral Springs.

According to FWC, manatees use the springs’ warm water to help shield them from cooler winter temperatures. The Warm Mineral Springs' downstream outflow to Warm Mineral Springs Creek and Salt Creek has long been a winter refuge for Florida’s southwest manatee population looking to stay cozy once ambient water temperatures dip below 68 o F.



Due to the flooding and debris left by Hurricane Ian, more funding was required to finish the North Port project, which had to be temporarily halted. The project eventually resumed in the spring of 2023 and finished before the winter.

To promote manatees access to the warm water offered by the Warm Mineral Springs, the area is an FWC No Entry Zone between Nov. 15 and March 15. If people were in those waters during the colder winter months, it could lead to manatees avoiding the warm waters and thus risking their health.

While guests aren’t allowed to view manatees at Warm Mineral Springs, you can see a list of where you can safely view manatees at warm-water sites by clicking here.

Always give manatees plenty of space when watching them from a safe distance for their safety. It’s important to remember sea cows are a protected species, and it’s illegal to harass, feed, disturb or harm them.

In response to the ongoing unusual mortality event of manatees on Florida’s Atlantic coast, the funding necessary to complete this project came from the Florida Legislature.

With the Warm Mineral Springs restoration project complete, this will give the population of sea cows living in Southwest Florida a place to stay warm and safe during the colder winter months.

Click here to learn more about the project and how it was completed.

Click here to learn more about Warm Mineral Springs Park.