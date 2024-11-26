The debate over fluoride in Florida’s water

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man for burglary and loitering after he broke into a woman’s home and stood inches away from her bed as she slept.
In 2023, 14,021 domestic violence 911 calls came into Collier County.
The Charlotte County Commissioners voted to pass charges that residents on Manasota Key have been dreading.
The water you drink and use to brush your teeth is fueling a community, state and national conversation.
Eric Jackson, Sanibel’s Public Information Officer, is encouraging residents and visitors to still come to the beach.
For nearly four decades, Bikes for Tykes has been on a mission to give children and adults in need in Southwest Florida a chance to ride refurbished bicycles.
First responders across the country face the devastating impact of suicide nationwide those numbers are rising.
A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a four-wheeler, crashing it into a property fence, and later trying to flee on a second stolen vehicle.
After surviving an unthinkable accident in Matlacha, one woman wants to thank the medical team that saved her.
The Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha has survived multiple hurricanes over the past decade. Now, they’re thanking the community for supporting them every step of the way.
Gulfshore Life has nominated Anne Fleming as one of its Men and Women of the Year for volunteering her time to raise money for a new home store for Starability.
During the holiday season, tidings of joy and goodwill can be shrouded by scammers seeking to take advantage of holiday shoppers.
All the pieces are in place now, but it will take about a year of calibrating and fine-tuning before the proton machine is up and running.
WINK News has exclusively obtained a letter warning ranking government leaders in Lee County that money trouble could be brewing within the sheriff’s office.
Farm Credit of Florida has dropped its $2.78 million foreclosure lawsuit against Alfie Oakes after both parties reached an agreement.
Some people think water should have fluoride calling it “nature’s cavity fighter.” While others feel more research is needed and you should decide what goes into your body.
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is advising local governments throughout the state to stop adding fluoride to their water supply, but many dentists are firing back.
Nelson Prudencio loves being a girl dad to eight-year-old daughter Idina.“She’s a princess,” said Prudencio.
But like any parent, he’s always worried about her and what’s best for her health.
“Trying to make the best decision that you can with the information that you have,” said Prudencio.
Ladapo spoke out against fluoride in water supplies on Friday.
“Moms and children exposed to higher levels of fluoride have experienced adverse neurologic and neuropsychiatric effects,” said Ladapo.
Parents like Prudencio are left more confused than ever.
“You don’t know what to do because someone says something, another person says something else, and you’re just in the middle,” said Prudencio.
Dr. Jeff Ottley, president of the Florida Dental Association, disagrees with Ladapo.
“Water fluoridation is completely safe, 100% safe if it is done at optimal levels or less,” said Ottley.
He says the studies Ladapo used to make his recommendation didn’t reflect the broader scientific consensus on fluoride.
“The studies that he was talking about are with fluoride levels two times, at least two times higher than the water fluoridation of optimal levels,” said Ottley.
And for local leaders wondering what to do with the state recommendation:
“If you’re concerned about your level of water fluoridation, bring it back a little bit, but the fact that the fluoride is in the water is what’s important,” said Ottley.