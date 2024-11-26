The debate over fluoride in Florida’s water

The water you drink and use to brush your teeth is fueling a community, state and national conversation.

Some people think water should have fluoride calling it “nature’s cavity fighter.” While others feel more research is needed and you should decide what goes into your body.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is advising local governments throughout the state to stop adding fluoride to their water supply, but many dentists are firing back.

Nelson Prudencio loves being a girl dad to eight-year-old daughter Idina.



“She’s a princess,” said Prudencio.

But like any parent, he’s always worried about her and what’s best for her health.

“Trying to make the best decision that you can with the information that you have,” said Prudencio.

Ladapo spoke out against fluoride in water supplies on Friday.

“Moms and children exposed to higher levels of fluoride have experienced adverse neurologic and neuropsychiatric effects,” said Ladapo.

Parents like Prudencio are left more confused than ever.

“You don’t know what to do because someone says something, another person says something else, and you’re just in the middle,” said Prudencio.

Dr. Jeff Ottley, president of the Florida Dental Association, disagrees with Ladapo.

“Water fluoridation is completely safe, 100% safe if it is done at optimal levels or less,” said Ottley.

He says the studies Ladapo used to make his recommendation didn’t reflect the broader scientific consensus on fluoride.

“The studies that he was talking about are with fluoride levels two times, at least two times higher than the water fluoridation of optimal levels,” said Ottley.

And for local leaders wondering what to do with the state recommendation:

“If you’re concerned about your level of water fluoridation, bring it back a little bit, but the fact that the fluoride is in the water is what’s important,” said Ottley.