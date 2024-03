Manatees get rescued by FWC and other officials from Crystal River. CREDIT: FWC

A beloved marine mammal is regaining strength after wildlife officials rescued the animal suffering from various afflictions.

According to the Florida Fish and Fish Conservation Commission, officials responded to a grounded and lethargic manatee in Crystal River. Last week, @USFWS and our staff responded to a grounded and lethargic manatee near Crystal River. The manatee was successfully rescued and taken to @ZooTampa for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/mbUk5H0ROv — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 6, 2024

After rescuing the marine mammal, authorities transported it to ZooTampa for rehabilitation.

FWC worked alongside the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to rescue this manatee.

FWC also announced they rescued another sea cow from Crystal River recently.

The sea cow was reportedly suffering from cold stress lesions, a heavy algal mat and was underweight.

Last week, @USFWS, @CMAquarium and our staff responded to an underweight manatee with small cold stress lesions and a heavy algal mat near Crystal River. The manatee was successfully rescued and taken to @SeaWorld for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/kKbkEZZuOh — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 7, 2024

The sea cow was rescued and transported to SeaWorld for rehab.

Authorities from USFWS and the Clearwater Aquarium helped rescue the animal.