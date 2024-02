First lady Casey DeSantis was in Southwest Florida Wednesday.

In a WINK News exclusive, she announced a $60,000 donation to several nonprofits across our area.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt was there as she presented the checks.

Florida’s first lady visited Collier County to support Trailways camps and five other Southwest Florida nonprofits with $10,000 checks.

“The best nonprofits across the state are four and five people strong, who don’t have time to come lobby for money from the legislature and so sad. They’re doing God’s work, they’re on the ground, and they’re figuring out how they’re gonna get by,” Casey said.

The money comes from Hope Florida, a Mrs. DeSantis initiative she hopes will ease the burden of agencies like Trailways, who step in to help people when the government cannot.

Casey DeSantis also handed out $10,000 checks to

Baby basics of the collier County

Golden Paws Assistance Dogs

Project Build

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry

Saint Matthew’s House

Watch above for full story.