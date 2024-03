Manatees rescued from Fort Myers, Manatee County and Homosassa Springs. CREDIT: FWC

Florida wildlife officials have been busy rescuing and transporting manatees for rehabilitation.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials rescued an emaciated sea cow from waters near the Homosassa Springs, outside of Crystal River. Last week, @CMAquarium and our staff responded to an emaciated manatee near Homosassa Springs. The manatee was successfully rescued and taken to @ZooTampa for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/QZCcZhLe0C — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 7, 2024

Officials from FWC worked with staff from the Clearwater Aquarium to transport the marine mammal to ZooTampa for rehab.

Also, a small sea cow that was suffering from cold stress was rescued near Manatee County.

FWC worked alongside staff from Mote Marine Lab to rescue the small sea cow that was reportedly lethargic. Earlier this week, @MoteMarineLab and our staff responded to a small, lethargic and cold stressed manatee near Manatee County. The manatee was successfully rescued and taken to @SeaWorld for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/dhvl5KQ1u3 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 7, 2024

The marine mammal was transported to SeaWorld for rehab.

Officials also announced another sea cow was rescued on Tuesday. The sea cow was reported to be excessively buoyant and had new injuries from a watercraft near Fort Myers. On Tuesday, @ZooTampa, our biologists and LE officers responded to an excessively buoyant manatee with a fresh watercraft wound near Fort Myers. The manatee was successfully rescued and taken to @SeaWorld for rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/0E57xZtCRw — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 8, 2024

This sea cow was also transported to SeaWorld for rehab.

