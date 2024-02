Yellow tape at the plane incident scene at Page Field Airport. CREDIT: WINK News

Authorities are reporting an incident involving an aircraft at Page Field Airport that left a plane damaged and crashed into a fence.

According to the Lee County Port Authority, nobody was injured from what happened on Monday, at around 12 noon.

The plane’s owners, who are in Illinois said they are in touch with Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies regarding the incident.

Flight operations at Page Field won’t be impacted by the incident.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.