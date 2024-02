Justin Pullen Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say a man was less than cooperative after they arrested him for allegedly driving under the influence after he crashed into a home.

According to the arrest report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1 a.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor on Sunday.

A woman called 911 to say a truck had rolled over and eventually landed against her house.

According to the report, a man then exited his truck and began arguing with the caller’s husband, and tried to flee from the crash scene.

The caller said the driver, 39-year-old Justin Pullen, exited his red Chevrolet pickup truck through the open front driver’s side window.

When deputies arrived, the pickup was upside down and wedged against another car under the house carport.

The carport roof was damaged, and a support post was knocked out from the corner.

The report then mentioned approximately 50 empty beer cans in the yard of the residence and under the truck.

While driving the truck, Pullen told deputies a car had pulled out in front of him, which caused him to swerve in an attempt to avoid it.

He could not describe the vehicle he was referring to.

While EMS personnel assessed his condition, Pullen continuously repeated this story to deputies on the scene.

Fire and EMS stated Pullen had no complaints of injuries and showed no visible injuries.

Pullen refused any further medical assistance.

Deputies reported Pullen’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol. They also said he had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. They also reported he appeared uneasy on his feet.

Upon his arrest and transportation, Pullen was accused of not cooperating with the intake staff and refusing not only to provide a breath sample but also to sign the paper.

He is being charged with DUI damage to property or the person of another.