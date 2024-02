(Credit: Charlotte County government)

The sales tax referendums Charlotte County voters approved in years past are now being spent to accommodate the county’s population growth and harden vital facilities against future storms.

“Seven to eight years ago we were coming out of a major recession, and we didn’t see this on the horizon,” said county Commissioner Chris Constance, after listening to the county’s facilities director, Travis Perdue, discuss pending projects whose costs are higher than originally anticipated.

Perdue appeared before commissioners Feb. 27 to speak about ongoing projects funded by the 1 cent sales tax.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.