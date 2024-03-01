Dognapped pup makes it back home

After a week of worry, a man and his best friend have been reunited.

A dog-napper stole Missy, the Australian doodle, from her yard in Lehigh Acres.

When Missy’s owners look at her, they see a member of their family. When the crooks saw Missy last Friday night, they apparently saw dollar signs.

That’s because Missy was sold to someone, and when the woman who paid cash for her realized Missy was reported missing, she called Missy’s owners and deputies.

“We’re sick about it,” said Joelle Knudson, Missy’s owner. “We feel violated. We’re angry. “She’s part of our family. It just sucks.”

It didn’t take long for Missy to be reunited with her owners. A deputy from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office dropped her off.

The search is on for whoever stole her out of her yard.

Missy’s owners said they are going to treat her like a queen. They plan on taking her to a vet to have her checked out and make sure she’s OK, but they did say that she appears to be OK and in good spirits.

Their focus now shifts to beefing up their home’s security and surveillance and finding whoever did this, saying if they did it here, they might be doing it to other people.