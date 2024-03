More than 300 employees in the medical field will be congregating this weekend for NCH’s third annual Naples Cardio Summit. The two-day event March 1-2 is targeted toward primary care physicians, nurses and first responders and is an opportunity for those in the world of cardiovascular medicine to showcase some of the contemporary practices, new developments and updated technologies in cardiology done both locally and across the country.

Dr. Robert Cubeddu, president of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, is one of the course directors for the event. He said that this is a unique opportunity to learn about new developments and provides important information for medical workers to learn about what’s being offered to patients who need cardiovascular care.

Over the two days, there will be six different sessions discussed, with topics including coronary artery disease, cardiac prevention and treatment and management of women’s heart disease. Each section will be made up of various 15-minute talks, with opportunity for the audience to have a question-and-answer discussion at the end of each session.

Viviana Navas, section head of heart failure at NCH, will be a co-director at the summit and is looking forward to sharing news in her field, such as efforts to fix tricuspid valve regurgitation. The tricuspid valve is a flap between the two right heart chambers and closes when blood flows into the right ventricle of the heart. NCH is in 35 total clinical trials, 3 of which are trials to fix when the tricuspid valve regurgitates the flow of blood due to not closing properly.

“Tricuspid valve is one of those that operating on patients with that type of disease is very high risk, the mortality is very high,” Navas said. “Now, we’re part of clinical trials where we can fix the tricuspid regurgitation via catheters percutaneously.”

