The Magic Bus Ice Cream Shop. CREDIT: WINK News

From the ice cream lights to the colorful decor, the Magic Bus is a new ice cream shop that takes you back to simpler days.

“I kind of felt like, you know, the island could use something fun after what it’s all been through,” said Brian Podlasek, co-owner of The Magic Bus.

Brian, his wife Elke, and co-owners Max and Bridget Kolshak aren’t new to owning Sanibel restaurants.

The Podlaseks owned The Island Cow, and the Kolshaks owned The Mad Hatter.

Fire destroyed The Island Cow, and Hurricane Ian wiped out The Mad Hatter.

That’s when the couples looked to create something different.

“We were sitting around one day down in the garage, and The Who song, ‘Magic Bus’ came on,” said Brian, “and we just started listening to it and thinking about a magic bus: How fun would that be to have an ice cream shop.”

“I remember when Brian gave me the idea, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is gonna be crazy! What is he thinking?'” said Bridget Kolshak, “but I’m so glad that he did because it really came out well.”

The Magic Bus offers a variety of ice cream flavors, coffee, smoothies and fresh-baked desserts.

Customers can enjoy these sweet treats in a big yellow Volkswagen bus.

“This has been great for people on Sanibel and people off of Sanibel,” said employee Olivia Thorstad. “It’s brought so much happiness and joy to Sanibel.”

While The Island Cow and Mad Hatter restaurants might be gone, the Podlaseks and Kolshaks friendship is stronger than ever.

“We both said to each other, I don’t know how many times, ‘I wouldn’t have done it without you,'” said Brian.

Their friendship makes this new business that much sweeter.