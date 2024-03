A woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house and went hog wild.

Lee County deputies say Aukievah Reddick dumped pickled pork all over her ex’s couch in Lehigh Acres.

When deputies got to the scene, Reddick chucked a 2-liter container of Sprite at her ex, but that’s not all she threw.

The victim showed deputies videos of her throwing stuff in his kitchen, too.

The sheriff’s office said Reddick used a hidden spare key to break into the house.

She was taken to jail and is out on bond.