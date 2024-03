Beachgoers will begin seeing more plants covering beach berms by the end of the summer as part of beach renourishment efforts by the city of Naples and Collier County.

More than 2 million plants will be placed throughout beaches starting in July to stabilize the berm the county reconstructed using Federal Emergency Management Agency funds in 2023 following Hurricane Ian. The planting will start in the northern portion of the county and work its way south to the city.

The berm will encompass two zones, with Zone 1 closest to the water and Zone 2 covering areas closest to development.

