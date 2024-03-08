Water main break in downtown Fort Myers floods 1 business

A water main break has occurred on First Street in downtown Fort Myers, flooding at least one business early Friday.

An early examination from behind the business shows that the pipeline burst and knocked bricks from a stepping stair, causing water to release onto the street.

An early examination from behind the business shows that the pipeline burst and knocked bricks from a stepping stair, causing water to release onto the street.

TopFLA, a real estate and vacation booking business located at 2270 First Street, has experienced flooding due to the main water break.

According to Fort Myers cleaning crews, the private business is responsible for fixing the broken pipe and filling the hole where the water began to accumulate.

The cause of the water main line bursting is under investigation.