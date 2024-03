Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will be performing at the Hertz Arena in Estero on Saturday, March 9.

The double-headlined event will be their second to last stop in Florida. On Sunday the two bands will play at the Hardrock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Ticket prices start at $55 and are available online here.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

Lynrd Skynrd also held a bottle signing and meet and greet before the show at Total Wine in Estero from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Fans were able to meet the band and receive a signed bottle of Hell House Whiskey.