Sunsplash Waterpark will reopen in March. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Sunsplash Waterpark in Cape Coral will be open to visitors starting Saturday, March 9.

The family waterpark is typically known for being a fun place to enjoy the sunshine and features a number of slides and attractions.

Sunsplash is located at 400 Santa Barbara Boulevard just 2.5 miles north of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral.

Children aged 16 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult and some height restrictions for rides may apply.

The park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Opening and closing times may vary throughout the month.

The full 2024 hours and operating schedule can be found here.

Daily admission tickets can be purchased here, Season passes are available here.