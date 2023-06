Sunsplash Waterpark will reopen in March. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The “world’s largest swim lesson” is set to take place at Sunsplash Family Waterpark.

Pre-registration for the lesson at 9:30 a.m. Thursday is required on the special events page of the Sunsplash website.

The first 100 guests to register will receive one free Sunsplash ticket, and all participants will receive a coupon for a free Slushie or HTeaO.

Sunsplash is located at 400 W. Lake Kennedy Drive.