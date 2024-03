A beached Sperm Whale found off the coast of Venice on Sunday morning has now been confirmed dead by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to the FWC, the whale had passed early Monday after rescue attempts by the Venice Police Department, FWC and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration failed due to dangerous conditions.

Efforts have now transitioned from a rescue mission into a recovery mission.

NOAA representative Laura Englebey spoke with WINK News and confirmed that the whale passed overnight, and agencies plan to pull the whale’s carcass onto the shore for a necropsy.

Heavy equipment will be required to remove the mammal from the shallows of the shore.

According to Englebey, the whale’s carcass is stuck in shallow water and close to the beach, making efforts to remove it easier.

The necropsy will take most of Monday to complete, with photographs, measurements, and a full investigation into the organs of the mammal.

The date for the release of the necropsy report remains undetermined.

The 70,000-pound mammal was removed from the shallow waters by noon on Monday.

Early examination of the mammal by several agencies on the scene stated that the animal was underweight and sickly when it beached.

Visitors of Venice Beach are advised to stay behind the caution tape placed around the perimeter of the land by the Venice Police Department.