Deputies are investigating who may be behind the death of a dog found wrapped in a black plastic trash bag and left at the edge of a Lehigh Acres canal.

A neighbor discovered the black male Pitbull off Elmwood Avenue on Wednesday after noticing a foul odor from the canal.

Neighbors said Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies swarmed the street for several hours, searching for clues on how the dog ended up dead, in a bag, by the side of the canal.

“My heart breaks for any kind of cruelty to animals,” said Margaret Seeley, a neighbor, “especially if it’s somebody else’s dog. You don’t do that to other people. You know, if they had a problem with it, all they had to do was call an animal shelter or somebody. They didn’t have to do that.”

According to an investigator, no microchips were found on the dog, and there were no obvious injuries or signs of neglect.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating.

If you have any information on how this dog ended up like this, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.