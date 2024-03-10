Whale stranded off the coast of Venice

Credit: Venice Police Department

A Sperm Whale was beached off the coast of Venice, on Sunday morning.

According to Mote Marine, the whale is located on a sandbar about 50 yards away from Service Club Park. Credit: Frankie Abbruzzino

Venice Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are all responding to the situation.

VPD has closed the entrance to Service Club Park while Mote Marine and FWC work to assess the whale. Credit: Frankie Abbruzzino

Whales are deep-diving mammals and typically beach themselves if injured or sick.

At this time, authorities are unsure why the whale is beaching. The whale is still alive at this time.

One Marine biologist with FWC says it’s likely the whale will be euthanized before being moved to a facility for a full autopsy.

The whale is estimated to be 50 to 70 feet in length.

VPD asks civilians to avoid the area while they assess the situation.